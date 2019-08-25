Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shares Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,762 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.36% of Performant Financial worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ PFMT remained flat at $$1.13 during trading hours on Friday. 2,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,653. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70. Performant Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performant Financial Corp will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

PFMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

