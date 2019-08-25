Pictet North America Advisors SA Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Pictet North America Advisors SA cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $13,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 967.9% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.

NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $51.56. 5,918,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,271. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.91. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $57.60.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

