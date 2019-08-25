Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $26.19 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Pictet North America Advisors SA reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF makes up 3.8% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned approximately 0.66% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $26,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steinberg Global Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,237,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,930,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 54,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.18. 474,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,929. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $54.53.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.