Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $660,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,589,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,868,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,877 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,497,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,154,000 after purchasing an additional 951,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $2,166,688,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,839,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $84.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,062,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,214,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $222.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.52 and a 200-day moving average of $81.21. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $87.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

