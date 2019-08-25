Pictet North America Advisors SA Increases Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,104 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lourd Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,601 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.6% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,094 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.55.

NYSE:MCD traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,868,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,207. The company has a market capitalization of $166.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $156.56 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.22.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

In other news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

