Pictet North America Advisors SA Invests $1.23 Million in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 19.5% in the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 506,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,925,000 after buying an additional 82,720 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 963,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,573,000 after buying an additional 35,136 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 104,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $47.33. 5,776,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,099,847. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $102,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $542,964.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,844 shares of company stock worth $7,359,670. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

