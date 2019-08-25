Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 2,181 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Paypal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,149,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,744,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in Paypal by 5.0% in the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 3,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Paypal by 516.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 31,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 26,061 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal in the first quarter worth $4,880,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the first quarter worth $283,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.04. 5,773,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,135,902. The stock has a market cap of $127.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.66. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $3,332,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 523,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,191,274.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $214,685.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,844 shares in the company, valued at $12,605,783.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,134 shares of company stock worth $10,478,744 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush set a $140.00 price target on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.99.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.