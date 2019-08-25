Pictet North America Advisors SA Trims Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 40,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,053. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cross Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.21.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 38,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $3,469,399.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,657.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,100 shares of company stock valued at $21,676,261. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.