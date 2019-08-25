Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Nice by 44.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Nice by 5.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Nice by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nice by 5.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nice by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nice alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nice from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Nice from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of Nice and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.42.

Nice stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.07. The company had a trading volume of 78,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,406. Nice Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $100.54 and a fifty-two week high of $155.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.67.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.80 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Nice’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nice Ltd will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.