Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 163 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,436,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 132,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.43. 34,989,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,484,707. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.87. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $125.81 and a 12-month high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

