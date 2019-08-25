Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 7,750 Shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.13% of Glaukos worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 73.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 251.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 10,346 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $780,191.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,596 shares of company stock worth $1,612,742. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GKOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Glaukos from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

GKOS stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.58. 312,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,425. Glaukos Corp has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $84.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.32 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Glaukos Corp will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

