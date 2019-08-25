Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,400 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Sailpoint Technologies were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter worth $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 18.8% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 93.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $1,184,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 30,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $678,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,444 shares of company stock worth $2,601,347. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SAIL traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.03. 844,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,532. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.44 and a beta of 2.13. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $63.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sailpoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAIL. Zacks Investment Research cut Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet cut Sailpoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sailpoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

