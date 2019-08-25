Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Gardner Denver were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,836,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 328,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gardner Denver alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDI shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Gardner Denver from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gardner Denver from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of GDI traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.23. 1,451,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,554. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $36.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Gardner Denver had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gardner Denver Holdings Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.