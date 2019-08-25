Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowers Stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,200 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Encana were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Encana during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Encana during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encana by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Encana by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Encana in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $26,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,549.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 135,000 shares of company stock worth $629,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $11.00 price target on shares of Encana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Encana from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Encana in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Encana in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Encana from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of ECA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.14. 24,864,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,850,826. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Encana Corp has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $13.61.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Encana had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.76%. On average, analysts expect that Encana Corp will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0188 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Encana’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

