Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,006 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,055,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,517 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $824,350,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,610,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $600,279,000 after buying an additional 151,889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,383,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $466,759,000 after buying an additional 256,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 170.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,972,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $511,966,000 after buying an additional 2,503,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded down $4.54 on Friday, reaching $123.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,817,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,417. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.39. The company has a market cap of $110.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $100.48 and a 1 year high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total value of $567,012.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,929.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,246.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

