Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,495 Shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Weibo by 21,207.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 42,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Weibo by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Weibo in the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought a new stake in Weibo in the first quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Weibo by 170.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 91,351 shares in the last quarter. 25.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weibo alerts:

WB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura set a $48.00 target price on Weibo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Weibo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $45.54 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.79.

Shares of NASDAQ WB traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.62. 2,006,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,190. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.21. Weibo Corp has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $83.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.79 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weibo Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

Further Reading: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.