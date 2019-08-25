Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $10.36 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,201 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.2% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $470,000. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,462,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $113,252,000 after acquiring an additional 36,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,589 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 27,026 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $5.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,144. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $284.31. The company has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.07%.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $275.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.04.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $988,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

