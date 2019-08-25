Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,116,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,741,000 after acquiring an additional 626,387 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 21.5% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 6,007,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,547 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,063,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,560,000 after acquiring an additional 222,722 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.0% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,640,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $160,765,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nomura assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

ATVI traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.33. 5,776,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,099,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.46. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $542,964.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $6,445,591.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,844 shares of company stock worth $7,359,670. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.