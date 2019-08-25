Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $7.50 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $2.62 on Friday, reaching $83.11. 1,638,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,823. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.51. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $101.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COF. ValuEngine lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,330,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,570.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $780,386.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,047,045.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,283. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

