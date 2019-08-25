Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Purchases 565 Shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 48,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 317,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital cut Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche Holdings AG Basel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

OTCMKTS RHHBY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.41. The stock had a trading volume of 417,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,873. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $236.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

