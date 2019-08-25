PLATINCOIN (PLC) Market Cap Hits $158.18 Million

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $31.63 or 0.00316171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and YoBit. PLATINCOIN has a total market capitalization of $158.18 million and $2.99 million worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000060 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Coin Profile

PLC is a coin. It launched on August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 600,023,441 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLATINCOIN’s official website is www.platincoin.site.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

PLATINCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLATINCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

