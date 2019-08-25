PostCoin (POST) Market Cap Reaches $23,346.00

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One PostCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Livecoin and YoBit. PostCoin has a total market capitalization of $23,346.00 and $2.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PostCoin has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007916 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012168 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001846 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000084 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000488 BTC.

About PostCoin

PostCoin (CRYPTO:POST) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. The official website for PostCoin is postcoin.top. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU. PostCoin’s official message board is postcoin.top/forum.

Buying and Selling PostCoin

PostCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

