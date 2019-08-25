Power Ledger Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.49 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Power Ledger token can currently be bought for $0.0602 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Bittrex, Kyber Network and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $25.12 million and $2.49 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00259901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.40 or 0.01329973 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00021417 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00097751 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000425 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger was first traded on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,986,285 tokens. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger.

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bittrex, TDAX, Cryptopia, Bithumb, Bancor Network, DigiFinex, Bitbns, Kucoin, BX Thailand, IDEX, Huobi, Radar Relay, Gate.io, LATOKEN, ABCC, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

