Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prime Water Corporation operates as a provider of three- and five-gallon purified bottled water and water dispensers sold through major retailers nationwide. The Company’s water bottles can be sanitized and reused, crushed and recycled. Also, it provides water bottle exchange solution for its retail customers. It operates through two segments, Primo Bottled Water Exchange and Primo Products. Prime Water Corporation is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “

Get Primo Water alerts:

PRMW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Primo Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 target price on shares of Primo Water and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barrington Research set a $18.00 price objective on Primo Water and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

PRMW stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.76 million, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.01 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Cates acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $61,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,278.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 6,459 shares of company stock valued at $77,820 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Primo Water by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 207,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Primo Water by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,400,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after acquiring an additional 184,111 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Primo Water by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,830,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.