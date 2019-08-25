Privatix (PRIX) Price Hits $1.09 on Major Exchanges

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Privatix token can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00010398 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and COSS. In the last week, Privatix has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Privatix has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $5,289.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Privatix alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00253216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.29 or 0.01294757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020439 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00093948 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000407 BTC.

About Privatix

Privatix was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,093,386 tokens. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Privatix Token Trading

Privatix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Privatix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Privatix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.