PRiVCY Price Reaches $0.0040 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One PRiVCY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. PRiVCY has a market cap of $66,581.00 and $4.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PRiVCY has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00253686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.47 or 0.01290884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000170 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00094019 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PRiVCY Coin Profile

PRIV is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

