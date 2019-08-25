PRIZM One Day Trading Volume Reaches $90,827.00 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 25th. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $15.80 million and approximately $90,827.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,096.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.96 or 0.03020718 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001862 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00722833 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007330 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008508 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 99,590,293 coins and its circulating supply is 52,502,900 coins. The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

