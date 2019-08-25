Pure (PUREX) Trading Up 1% Over Last Week

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Pure has a market capitalization of $3,722.00 and $2.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pure coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pure has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.45 or 0.00890496 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003965 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001153 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 106.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

Pure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

