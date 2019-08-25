Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Down 13.8% This Week

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be bought for $47.48 or 0.00474734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $88,121.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00258862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.99 or 0.01319598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00020574 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00095394 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,191 tokens. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund.

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.