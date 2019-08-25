qiibee Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, qiibee has traded down 40.4% against the dollar. One qiibee token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper. qiibee has a market cap of $457,081.00 and $47,054.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00261044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.54 or 0.01310103 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00021366 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00098663 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000425 BTC.

qiibee Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,242,352,941 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,031,816 tokens. qiibee’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. qiibee’s official message board is blog.qiibee.com. The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com.

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

