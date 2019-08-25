Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Qiwi from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qiwi from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiwi from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ QIWI opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80. Qiwi has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Qiwi’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Qiwi’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 159.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after purchasing an additional 804,753 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 62.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,271,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,876,000 after purchasing an additional 486,758 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 3.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 924,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 247.1% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 607,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 432,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

