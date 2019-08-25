Quasarcoin Price Tops $0.0069 on Exchanges (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 25th. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $5,416.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quasarcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Quasarcoin has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000316 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,312,238 coins and its circulating supply is 168,312,238 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

