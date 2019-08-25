Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Trading Down 5.2%

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)’s stock price dropped 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.53 and last traded at $11.56, approximately 717,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 828,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

RMBS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $13.10 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.35 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Rambus news, Director Charles Kissner sold 3,723 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $44,973.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,836.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Seraphin sold 18,287 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $219,078.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,790.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,909 shares of company stock worth $287,532 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

