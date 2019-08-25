Rate3 Market Capitalization Tops $1.89 Million (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, Coinrail, BitForex and ABCC. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $321,584.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $501.74 or 0.04891222 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00046878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000158 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000211 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Rate3

RTE is a token. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DEx.top, BitForex, Coinrail, FCoin, DDEX, HADAX, ABCC, Ethfinex, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

