RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 196 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Svb Leerink upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.05.

ABBV stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,180,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,558,582. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.08. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $98.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart purchased 15,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,170.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 65,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,189.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William J. Chase purchased 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,045,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 169,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 152,452 shares of company stock worth $10,128,541. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

