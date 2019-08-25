RB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 284,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Resources and Commodities accounts for 1.7% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,508,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after acquiring an additional 711,209 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Resources and Commodities alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,442. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $9.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%.

BlackRock Resources and Commodities Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Resources and Commodities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Resources and Commodities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.