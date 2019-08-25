RB Capital Management LLC Buys 817 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,087 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 554.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Boeing by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a $380.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.10.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $356.01. 10,943,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,300,527. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $348.22 and its 200-day moving average is $371.20. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.