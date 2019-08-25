RB Capital Management LLC Invests $284,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $9.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $334.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,428,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,616. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $284.45 and a 12 month high of $374.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $350.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.65.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

