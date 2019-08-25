RB Capital Management LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31,662 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 399.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 29,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 883,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.34. 20,323,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,302,192. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $194.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

