RB Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA)

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCA. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 747,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 35,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

MCA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 80,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,246. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $14.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

