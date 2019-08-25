Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of RC opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $667.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 8.40%. Equities analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

