RED Market Cap Hits $878,018.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One RED token can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. RED has a market capitalization of $878,018.00 and $6,048.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RED has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.72 or 0.00712918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011725 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015559 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000265 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

