Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 13,514 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,108,105 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $940,354,000 after acquiring an additional 659,942 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,963,606 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $464,751,000 after acquiring an additional 236,305 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 36.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,998,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $304,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,051 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,986,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $332,808,000 after acquiring an additional 76,923 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,542,122 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $303,141,000 after acquiring an additional 46,233 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Credit Suisse Group cut ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.85.

Shares of COP stock traded down $1.84 on Friday, hitting $50.42. 5,603,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,713,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average of $62.54. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.