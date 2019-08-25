Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $21.83 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 205,910.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,353 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4,018.6% during the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,202,000 after purchasing an additional 935,325 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,900,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in Alphabet by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 209,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $218,924,000 after purchasing an additional 132,686 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 243,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $264,144,000 after purchasing an additional 71,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $37.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,153.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,973. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $977.66 and a twelve month high of $1,296.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,171.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1,159.87. The company has a market capitalization of $826.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Cowen set a $1,500.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,371.05.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

