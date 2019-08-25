Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $5.10 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,345 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 9,230 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 19.8% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 50,452 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Exelon by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 527,061 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $25,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 21.7% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upgraded Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.19.

In other Exelon news, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,705,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,475,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,352.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EXC traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $44.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,519,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.31. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $42.19 and a one year high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.47%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

