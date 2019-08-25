Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $6.54 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 32.8% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 100,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,819,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 49,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 904,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,085,000 after buying an additional 73,290 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,277.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,624 shares of company stock worth $907,479 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $62.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,445,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,143,986. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $84.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

