Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lourd Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.51. 2,746,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,804,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.75. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $103.65 and a 12 month high of $132.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,867,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,874,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley acquired 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.49.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

