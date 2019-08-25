Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 99.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,742 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Metlife were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors raised its position in Metlife by 4.1% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Metlife by 1.0% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Metlife by 12.7% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Metlife by 2.7% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Metlife by 14.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

Metlife stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.59. 7,682,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,688,925. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Metlife’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.