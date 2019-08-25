Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,880 Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Shotspotter at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shotspotter during the second quarter worth about $13,677,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Shotspotter by 28.1% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 475,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,370,000 after purchasing an additional 104,310 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shotspotter during the first quarter worth about $3,139,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shotspotter by 51.0% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Shotspotter by 134.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 29,027 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SSTI shares. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shotspotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

In other Shotspotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $55,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $2,470,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,483 shares of company stock worth $3,647,017 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSTI stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.63. 206,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,514. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.33. Shotspotter Inc has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.15 million, a P/E ratio of -106.27 and a beta of 2.51.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Shotspotter had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Shotspotter Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

