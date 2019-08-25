Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $272,000 Stake in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Descartes Systems Group were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 452,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 451,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,728,000 after buying an additional 18,840 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 43,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 463,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,871,000 after buying an additional 65,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGX stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.02. 95,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,419. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

DSGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

